Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 64,851 Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,851 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.07% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRI. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 82,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Compass Point cut shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 27th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Weingarten Realty Investors stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,756. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.45. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 64.82% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $119.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.24%.

In other Weingarten Realty Investors news, Director Stephen A. Lasher acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 117,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,969.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

