Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,544 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Baidu were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Baidu by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Baidu by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

BIDU stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.73. 205,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,838,916. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.65. Baidu Inc has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $186.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.72.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.79.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

