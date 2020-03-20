Tidex Token Price Tops $0.0733 on Major Exchanges (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Tidex Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0733 or 0.00001191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. Tidex Token has a total market cap of $696,398.98 and approximately $14,840.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.82 or 0.02564676 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00191455 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00038372 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00036065 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tidex Token launched on November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange. The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com.

Tidex Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

