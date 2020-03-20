Tim Ingram Buys 45,895 Shares of Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) Stock

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) insider Tim Ingram acquired 45,895 shares of Greencoat UK Wind stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £49,566.60 ($65,202.05).

Shares of LON:UKW traded up GBX 5.80 ($0.08) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 110 ($1.45). The stock had a trading volume of 9,304,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,533. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 139.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 143.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78. Greencoat UK Wind PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1.23 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 155 ($2.04).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a GBX 1.74 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. Greencoat UK Wind’s payout ratio is 0.53%.

About Greencoat UK Wind

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

