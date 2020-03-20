Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $938.67 Million

Equities analysts predict that Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) will post sales of $938.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Timken’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $943.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $930.60 million. Timken reported sales of $979.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Timken will report full-year sales of $3.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Timken.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $896.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.21 million. Timken had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 9.55%. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Timken from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $28.44 on Friday. Timken has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.35%.

In other Timken news, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 17,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $937,411.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 28,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total value of $1,487,752.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,214,510.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,060 shares of company stock valued at $2,584,287. 11.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,940,000. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Timken by 566.7% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 6,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,854,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Timken by 317.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 275,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 209,360 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

