Todd R. Ford Sells 12,500 Shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CFO Todd R. Ford sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.02, for a total transaction of $1,575,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,047.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of COUP stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,739,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -96.86 and a beta of 1.48. Coupa Software Inc has a twelve month low of $85.90 and a twelve month high of $178.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.35 and its 200 day moving average is $147.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1,373.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,716,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396,119 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter worth $106,580,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $36,495,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1,103.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 99,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,619,000 after purchasing an additional 91,650 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 285.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,626,000 after purchasing an additional 72,153 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on COUP. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $168.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $171.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $177.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.56.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

