TOP (TOP) Price Up 6% This Week

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. TOP has a total market capitalization of $4.48 million and approximately $339,061.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TOP has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One TOP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TOP alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.92 or 0.02677967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00192784 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00038649 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00036804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000180 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,593,221,100 tokens. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling TOP

TOP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.