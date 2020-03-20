Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 479 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DPZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,530,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $449,660,000 after purchasing an additional 57,585 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $394,242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,304,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $383,250,000 after acquiring an additional 332,095 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,067,000 after purchasing an additional 110,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 269,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,886,000 after purchasing an additional 37,989 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded up $4.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $327.19. 50,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,858. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $381.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $314.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.39.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

In related news, Director David Brandon sold 6,500 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.62, for a total transaction of $2,441,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,369.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $7,475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,684,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,863 shares of company stock valued at $22,670,723 in the last 90 days. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DPZ. Deutsche Bank raised Domino’s Pizza from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.00.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

