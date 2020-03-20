Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 63,035 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,035 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.16% of Silvercorp Metals worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 85,561 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 2,211.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 11,058 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000.

Silvercorp Metals stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.88. 269,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,245. Silvercorp Metals Inc has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $5.93.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $44.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.50 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SVM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

