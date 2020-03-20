Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires New Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $73,151,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,725,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,448,000 after buying an additional 1,815,178 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,984,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,346,000 after buying an additional 1,339,531 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at $33,132,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 945,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,316,000 after buying an additional 494,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $216,567.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.21. The stock had a trading volume of 65,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,820. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.29%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

