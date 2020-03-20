Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires Shares of 10,552 Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,552 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Insulet by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 5,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000.

A number of research firms have commented on PODD. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra reduced their price target on Insulet from $163.00 to $162.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Insulet from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded up $7.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 818.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.05. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.43 and a fifty-two week high of $219.85.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Insulet had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $209.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.79 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.49, for a total value of $184,944.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,200.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total value of $2,480,250.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,053 shares of company stock worth $5,279,426. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

