Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stake in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $619,422,000 after purchasing an additional 138,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $233,659,000 after purchasing an additional 17,127 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,843,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 309,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,645,000 after buying an additional 85,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPAM traded up $7.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.19. The stock had a trading volume of 26,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,513. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.81. EPAM Systems Inc has a one year low of $151.97 and a one year high of $248.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $632.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems Inc will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $285.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.60.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

