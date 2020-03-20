Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Zayo Group were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZAYO. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Zayo Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 206,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zayo Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zayo Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZAYO remained flat at $$34.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.42. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $35.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $653.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.13 million. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZAYO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Zayo Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Zayo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Zayo Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.62.

In other Zayo Group news, Director Linda Rottenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $1,047,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sandra Mays sold 3,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $135,243.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,471.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,792 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,463 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

