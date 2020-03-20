Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 2,008 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Crown by 2,189.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Crown by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCK traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.64. The company had a trading volume of 854,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,820. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.83. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.87 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. Crown had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Crown from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Crown from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.70.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

