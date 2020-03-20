Toronto Dominion Bank Buys Shares of 24,550 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 24,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 15,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAH traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.40. The company had a trading volume of 65,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,413. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.99. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $56.26 and a one year high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.60.

In other news, EVP Christopher Ling sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $3,138,044.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,169 shares of company stock worth $10,260,071 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

