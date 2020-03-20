Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Position in Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,244 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.08% of Pretium Resources worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. raised its position in Pretium Resources by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Pretium Resources by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Pretium Resources by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 336,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

PVG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Roth Capital raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pretium Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

PVG traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $6.01. 366,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,258,238. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of -0.02. Pretium Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $13.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $135.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

