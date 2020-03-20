Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,479 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 24,145 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of First Majestic Silver worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 35,738.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,220 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 22,158 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 99.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 114,069 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 56,754 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 150,945 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 9,345 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the third quarter worth about $144,000. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AG. HC Wainwright raised their price target on First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on First Majestic Silver from $6.40 to $7.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.47.

Shares of AG traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.90. The company had a trading volume of 294,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,966,348. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $12.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

