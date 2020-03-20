Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 20.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 169,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 27,533 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Trimble by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 429,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Trimble stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.41. The stock had a trading volume of 207,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.81 and its 200 day moving average is $40.08. Trimble Inc has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $46.67.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $826.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.13 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

In related news, VP Michael Bank sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $264,918.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,709.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $1,374,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,938 shares of company stock worth $4,005,430. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

