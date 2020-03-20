Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 82.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 49,086 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lear by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEA traded up $7.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.40. 47,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,312. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.16. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $63.20 and a 52 week high of $159.14. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.49.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.64. Lear had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.02%.

LEA has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $153.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.23.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

