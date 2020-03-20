Toronto Dominion Bank Has $2.04 Million Holdings in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 30,544 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in L Brands were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LB. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,928,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,685,000 after purchasing an additional 983,063 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,440,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,809,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,787,000 after acquiring an additional 74,456 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,718,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,142,000 after acquiring an additional 446,927 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 2.4% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,191,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the period. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L Brands alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LB. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of L Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of L Brands in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $19.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of L Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.92.

NYSE:LB traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $10.01. 4,461,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,116,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average of $19.13. L Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $29.02.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L Brands Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.99%. L Brands’s payout ratio is 52.40%.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.