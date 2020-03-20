Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Position in Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 334,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,104,000 after buying an additional 22,476 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,865,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 884,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,964,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,653 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 23,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CIGI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. BidaskClub cut Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,257. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Colliers International Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.04 and a fifty-two week high of $92.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.72 and a 200-day moving average of $75.06.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $928.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.77 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

