Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Position in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,273 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 88.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nick Lane purchased 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $49,068.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $198,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 56,975 shares of company stock worth $842,581 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQH traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,973,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,113,361. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.06. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $27.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 12.37%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

