Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Position in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,125 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in News were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in News by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,710,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,813,000 after buying an additional 314,153 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of News by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 101,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of News by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWS stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $8.67. The stock had a trading volume of 169,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,686. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average of $13.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. News Corp has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $15.36.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised News from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

