Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $1.56 Million in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,165 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,003,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,953,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period.

GWRE stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.37. The company had a trading volume of 53,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,301. Guidewire Software Inc has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -330.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.52.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.83 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.20.

In other news, insider Michael Polelle sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $55,575.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total value of $360,221.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,702.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,641 shares of company stock worth $4,923,384 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

