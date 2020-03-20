Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $1.88 Million in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 89,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $148,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 94.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 134,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 65,373 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 12.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 15.3% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 76,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 12.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,621,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,012,000 after buying an additional 2,030,387 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on MPW shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $14.42. 659,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,534,305. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.62. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 43.86%. The business had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

In related news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,084,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,003,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,911,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.