Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $2.03 Million in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2,891.7% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $92,000.

TER stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.77. The company had a trading volume of 61,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.86 and a 52-week high of $81.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 10,271 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total value of $733,041.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,012.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 8,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $581,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,190 shares of company stock worth $8,776,159 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.86.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

