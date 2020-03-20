Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,702 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 1,635.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

NASDAQ ROKU traded up $1.88 on Friday, hitting $76.00. 8,292,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,019,328. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.12 and a 200-day moving average of $130.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Roku Inc has a 52 week low of $55.02 and a 52 week high of $176.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.15 and a beta of 1.64.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.43 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ROKU has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Macquarie upped their target price on Roku from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Roku has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.88.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.25, for a total value of $3,406,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $15,022,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 209,016 shares of company stock valued at $28,383,042. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.