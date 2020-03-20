Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New $1.75 Million Investment in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Aqua America by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 11,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 6,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Aqua America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTR stock traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $39.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,672,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,419. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Aqua America Inc has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $52.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.46, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Aqua America’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Aqua America Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

