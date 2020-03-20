Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 29,490 Shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 8,191.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,490 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Berry Global Group by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 35,551 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 546.9% in the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 80,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 67,799 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 350,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,622,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 125,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

Shares of BERY stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $28.55. The stock had a trading volume of 67,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,510. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.39. Berry Global Group Inc has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $59.16.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 26.56%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

