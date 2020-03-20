Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Docusign were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Docusign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,119,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docusign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,881,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 767,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,901,000 after acquiring an additional 357,875 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Docusign by 643.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 324,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,078,000 after buying an additional 280,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Docusign by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,019,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,776,000 after buying an additional 263,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOCU. ValuEngine upgraded Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Docusign from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Docusign from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Docusign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $150,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 479,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,022,489.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Hinshaw sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $2,975,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,261,232.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,542,861 shares of company stock valued at $116,013,142. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DOCU stock traded up $4.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.29. The company had a trading volume of 107,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,998. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.59. Docusign Inc has a 52-week low of $43.13 and a 52-week high of $92.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

