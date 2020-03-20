Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 23,740 Shares of SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,740 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of SSR Mining worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 115,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 41,606 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $3,251,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,904,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,721,000 after purchasing an additional 180,883 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 238,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 76,854 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SSRM shares. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.19 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.56. 150,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,137. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.84. SSR Mining Inc has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $19.42.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.81 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

