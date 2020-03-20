Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 3,432 Shares of FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in FirstService were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 105.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in FirstService by 120.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in FirstService by 288.2% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 93,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,560,000 after buying an additional 69,198 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth about $19,202,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in FirstService by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FSV shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of FirstService from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.80.

FSV traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.17. 4,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.71. FirstService Corp has a 1 year low of $66.70 and a 1 year high of $114.87.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.41 million. FirstService had a positive return on equity of 20.11% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstService Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently -9.22%.

FirstService Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

