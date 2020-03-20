Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 3,819 Shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in XPO Logistics by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $620,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.49. 168,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,736,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. XPO Logistics Inc has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $100.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.67. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.37.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XPO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of XPO Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

