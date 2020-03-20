Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 95,067 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 95,067 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Alamos Gold worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGI. Bank of America lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.11.

Shares of NYSE:AGI traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $4.83. 296,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,922,177. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83. Alamos Gold Inc has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $7.78.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.