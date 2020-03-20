Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG) by 196.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,461 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 62,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 40,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000.

Shares of NYSE NTG opened at $0.78 on Friday. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 120.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

