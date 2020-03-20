Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Director Acquires $2,266,433.04 in Stock

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Director S.A. Total purchased 464,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,266,433.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

S.A. Total also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 12th, S.A. Total purchased 173,088 shares of Total stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $884,479.68.

On Wednesday, February 26th, S.A. Total purchased 81,235 shares of Total stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.86 per share, for a total transaction of $719,742.10.

On Thursday, February 13th, S.A. Total purchased 100,600 shares of Total stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $890,310.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, S.A. Total sold 319,128 shares of Total stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $2,779,604.88.

On Friday, January 31st, S.A. Total sold 499,786 shares of Total stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $4,268,172.44.

On Wednesday, January 29th, S.A. Total sold 211,677 shares of Total stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $1,854,290.52.

On Monday, January 27th, S.A. Total sold 400,408 shares of Total stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $3,363,427.20.

On Friday, January 24th, S.A. Total sold 157,602 shares of Total stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $1,377,441.48.

On Tuesday, January 21st, S.A. Total sold 180,612 shares of Total stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $1,582,161.12.

On Friday, January 17th, S.A. Total sold 209,807 shares of Total stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $1,842,105.46.

Shares of TOT stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.42. 9,053,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,278,294. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Total SA has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $57.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. Total had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $49.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Total SA will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Total during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Total during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

