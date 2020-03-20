TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) VP Peter A. Smith Purchases 5,000 Shares

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) VP Peter A. Smith bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $28,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 120,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,765.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TRTX stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.03. 1,318,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 343.93 and a quick ratio of 343.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.77. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $21.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.47%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth $4,616,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at about $39,791,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,239,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,660,000 after acquiring an additional 130,982 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,110,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 388,234 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,062,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,534,000 after acquiring an additional 148,402 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

