Traceability Chain One Day Volume Reaches $16,056.00 (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Traceability Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin, LBank and BCEX. During the last week, Traceability Chain has traded 31.1% higher against the US dollar. Traceability Chain has a market cap of $915,254.18 and $16,056.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Traceability Chain alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004812 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00036858 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00364855 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00001077 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015789 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00015257 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005093 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Traceability Chain Profile

TAC is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 839,795,287 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn. The official website for Traceability Chain is tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1.

Traceability Chain Token Trading

Traceability Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BCEX and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traceability Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Traceability Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Traceability Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.