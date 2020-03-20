Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

Tracsis (LON:TRCS)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by FinnCap in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of TRCS stock opened at GBX 460 ($6.05) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 745.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 668.63. Tracsis has a 12 month low of GBX 580 ($7.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 840 ($11.05).

Get Tracsis alerts:

Tracsis Company Profile

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development and consultancy services for the rail industry. It operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services, and Traffic & Data Services. The company offers operations and planning systems, including rolling stock and crew planning and optimization tools; and information management and performance reporting software.

Read More: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Tracsis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tracsis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.