Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.23.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $76.39 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $114.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III bought 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,977,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $278,249,000 after buying an additional 186,767 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,405,000 after buying an additional 622,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,283,000 after buying an additional 29,489 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,831,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,108,000 after buying an additional 330,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,526,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,613,000 after buying an additional 302,843 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

