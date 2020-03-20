Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Wedgewood Partners Inc.

Wedgewood Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 91,926 shares during the period. Tractor Supply accounts for about 5.3% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wedgewood Partners Inc. owned 0.51% of Tractor Supply worth $56,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 56.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III acquired 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,930,760.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSCO stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.84. 2,418,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.77. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $114.25. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.23.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.