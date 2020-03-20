Traders Purchase High Volume of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Call Options (NASDAQ:ACWI)

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 11,795 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,011% compared to the average volume of 1,062 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 119,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after acquiring an additional 19,098 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 201,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,865,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ACWI traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.86. 500,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,338,418. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $53.80 and a one year high of $81.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.24.

