TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $6,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 41,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,583,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 28,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,684,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,215,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Shares of TDG traded up $8.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $313.86. The company had a trading volume of 888,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,350. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $567.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $559.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.07. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $200.06 and a 52 week high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small acquired 244,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $466.83 per share, with a total value of $114,010,623.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Dries acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $425.31 per share, with a total value of $425,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,316 shares in the company, valued at $985,017.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,584 shares of company stock valued at $40,631,651. Insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $591.77.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.