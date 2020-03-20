Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,720 ($22.63) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,582 ($20.81) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,621.45 ($21.33).

Shares of TPK opened at GBX 785 ($10.33) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.14. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of GBX 1,160.50 ($15.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,841 ($24.22). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 16.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,443.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,470.34.

In related news, insider Marianne Culver acquired 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,498 ($19.71) per share, for a total transaction of £539.28 ($709.39).

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

