Travis Perkins’ (TPK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

TPK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,720 ($22.63) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,582 ($20.81) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Travis Perkins to a “sector performer” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,621.45 ($21.33).

Shares of LON:TPK opened at GBX 785 ($10.33) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 16.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,443.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,470.34. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of GBX 1,160.50 ($15.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,841 ($24.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.14.

In other news, insider Marianne Culver acquired 36 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,498 ($19.71) per share, with a total value of £539.28 ($709.39).

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

