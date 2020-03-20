Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Trinseo in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trinseo’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get Trinseo alerts:

TSE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $19.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.78. Trinseo has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $50.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.96.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.13). Trinseo had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Trinseo’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.12%.

In related news, Director Henri Steinmetz bought 17,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $290,805.57. Also, insider David Phillip Stasse bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $96,470.00. Insiders have purchased 34,779 shares of company stock valued at $597,756 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSE. Green Square Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Trinseo by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth $25,764,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Trinseo by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 299,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 20,980 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Trinseo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trinseo by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 410,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,292,000 after acquiring an additional 39,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.