Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Trip.com Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Trip.com Group’s score:

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

TCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. HSBC lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $22.77. The company had a trading volume of 11,877,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,055,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.64. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $1.95. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 19.97%. Trip.com Group’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.