Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 68.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,150,379 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465,951 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.83% of Tripadvisor worth $34,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,076,334 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $32,699,000 after purchasing an additional 367,062 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 426,381 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $12,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,597 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,547 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 156,939 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 29,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,143 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

TRIP opened at $15.69 on Friday. Tripadvisor Inc has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $56.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.68.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.44 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

In other news, CEO Stephen Kaufer bought 44,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $965,768.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,435 shares in the company, valued at $14,025,302.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

