Tripio Reaches Market Cap of $2.94 Million (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 20th. Tripio has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and $4.50 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tripio token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, OKEx and HADAX. Over the last week, Tripio has traded up 14% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015963 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.21 or 0.02709370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00192567 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00038683 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00036247 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tripio Profile

Tripio’s genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official website is trip.io. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio.

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HADAX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

