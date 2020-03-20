Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

TGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 356.5% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Triumph Group by 380.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Triumph Group by 188.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Triumph Group by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Shares of NYSE TGI traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,299. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $29.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.92. The firm has a market cap of $259.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.65.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.32 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 26.30%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Triumph Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.43%.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

